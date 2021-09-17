      Weather Alert

Cowboys without 4 starters in week 2 match up

Associated Press
Sep 17, 2021 @ 5:27am
Photo; MGN

FRISCO, Texas (AP) – The Dallas Cowboys probably will be without four starters from their encouraging opener because of injuries and other issues.

Quarterback Dak Prescott doesn’t want to think about a 2020 season that was marred by injuries as they surface again in the new season.

Prescott’s broken ankle was the biggest of last year’s injuries.

Now top pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence is likely out until November with a broken foot.

Fellow starting defensive end Randy Gregory probably won’t play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers because of COVID-19.

Right tackle La’el Collins’ five-game suspension is just beginning.

TAGS
Dallas Cowboys Los Angeles Chargers NFL
Popular Posts
New Braunfels Police arrest driver in fatal hit and run
Two killed in crash on San Antonio's South side
Beijing Biden To Make It Cheaper To Do Business In China Than In America
Thousands of immigrants wait for processing under International Bridge in Del Rio
Fiestas Patrias San Antonio kicks off Wednesday
Connect With Us Listen To Us On