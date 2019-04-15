Garage catches fire at Texas home of boxer George Foreman
By Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say an accidental fire in a garage at the Texas home of former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman damaged the garage and several vehicles, but caused no injuries.
A spokeswoman for the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, Rachel Moreno, says the Sunday night blaze didn’t spread beyond the garage. She says smoke and water damaged some of the approximately 40 vehicles inside. Moreno said the fire started on a golf cart.
Foreman later tweeted, “Don’t worry all is well.” He thanked firefighters who responded to the home in Huffman, an unincorporated community in the Houston area.
The fire comes just more than a month after Foreman’s daughter, Freeda Foreman, was found dead in her home in suburban Houston.

