Georgia Bulldogs beat TCU for back-to-back college football national titles

Georgia never trailed in the game, scoring a touchdown on its opening drive and taking an insurmountable 38-7 lead going into the half.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finished the game with four passing touchdowns and 304 passing yards to go along with two rushing touchdowns.

With the game well in hand, Bennett was taken out with a 52-7 lead with 13:25 remaining in the fourth quarter, receiving a raucous ovation from the Bulldog fans at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.