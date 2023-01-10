KTSA KTSA Logo

Georgia Bulldogs beat TCU for back-to-back college football national titles

By CBS News
January 9, 2023 10:31PM CST
Share
Georgia Bulldogs beat TCU for back-to-back college football national titles
Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship in a dominant performance to secure a second straight national title.

Georgia never trailed in the game, scoring a touchdown on its opening drive and taking an insurmountable 38-7 lead going into the half.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finished the game with four passing touchdowns and 304 passing yards to go along with two rushing touchdowns.

With the game well in hand, Bennett was taken out with a 52-7 lead with 13:25 remaining in the fourth quarter, receiving a raucous ovation from the Bulldog fans at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

More about:
College Football Playoff National Championship
Georgia Bulldogs
TCU Horned Frogs

Popular Posts

1

Areas of Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties under boil water order
2

SAPD: Man arrested after fatal road rage shooting
3

San Antonio Police ask for help in locating missing woman
4

Two killed in high speed crash on San Antonio's Northwest side
5

Three family members, including child, killed in crash on San Antonio's Northeast side