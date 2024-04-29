San Antonio Police: Three injured in shooting near downtown, victims in serious condition as search for shooter continues

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three people are in the hospital after they were shot near downtown San Antonio Sunday night.

Police say it happened at around midnight near the UH Robert B. Green campus on West Martin Street.

According to investigators, several people in a truck rolled onto the campus. Three of the occupants, a male and two females, were suffering from gunshot wounds.

They are all reported to be in serious condition. Two other people who were in the truck were not hurt.

Police say they believe the shooting happened near Flores and Commercial Streets. That’s where investigators found several shell casings.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released and police haven’t provided a description of the shooter.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates as they become available.