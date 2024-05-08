KTSA KTSA Logo

Georgia court will review decision allowing Fani Willis to stay on Trump case

By CBS News
May 8, 2024 9:11AM CDT
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during an Election Night at Mar-a-Lago event on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump spoke as the nation awaits the results of voting in the midterm elections. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

 

▶ Watch Video: Fani Willis remains on Georgia election interference case after Nathan Wade resigns

Washington — The Georgia Court of Appeals on Wednesday agreed to review a decision by a Fulton County Superior Court judge who declined to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis and her office from the 2020 election case against former President Donald Trump because of a personal relationship Willis had with a prosecutor.

Steve Sadow, Trump’s lawyer in the Fulton County case, said on social media that the court granted Trump’s appeal of Judge Scott McAfee’s decision to allow Willis to continue prosecuting the case. McAfee’s ruling, though, required Nathan Wade, then a special prosecutor who was romantically involved with Willis, to withdraw from the case. Wade resigned in the wake of McAfee’s decision.

The Georgia Court of Appeals issued a brief order granting Trump’s request that it take up his appeal.

This is a developing story.

