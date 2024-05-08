Georgia court will review decision allowing Fani Willis to stay on Trump case
May 8, 2024 9:11AM CDT
Steve Sadow, Trump’s lawyer in the Fulton County case, said on social media that the court granted Trump’s appeal of Judge Scott McAfee’s decision to allow Willis to continue prosecuting the case. McAfee’s ruling, though, required Nathan Wade, then a special prosecutor who was romantically involved with Willis, to withdraw from the case. Wade resigned in the wake of McAfee’s decision.
The Georgia Court of Appeals issued a brief order granting Trump’s request that it take up his appeal.
This is a developing story.
More about: