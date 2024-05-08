NWS: Thunderstorms likely Thursday, large hail greatest threat

Storm clouds shroud an electrical storm of the coast of Byron Bay at night. Taken from the hinterland around Mullumbimby, early evening in Autumn as the changing sky dazzles with a natural light show of lightning bolts and billowing clouds dance in the sky for hours.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio might get by with no severe weather on Thursday, but the threat is still there. The Alamo City is currently at a Level 1 out of 5 risk, with other areas facing a greater risk of powerful thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service says areas including the Hill Country and the I-35 Corridor extending well into the Austin metro are at a higher risk for large hail, heavy rain, damaging winds and possible tornadoes. The Hill Country and Edwards Plateau are at a Level 2 out of 5 risk, while much of the I-35 Corridor is at a Level 3 out of 5 risk.

Driving the threat of powerful thunderstorms is the warmer temperatures now arriving, which could bring daytime highs toward the century mark on Thursday.

