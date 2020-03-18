      Weather Alert

Halliburton to furlough 3,500 workers at Houston campus

Associated Press
Mar 18, 2020 @ 6:26pm
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, a flame burns at the Shell Deer Park oil refinery in Deer Park, Texas. Oil prices are plunging Sunday, March 8, 2020, amid worries that an OPEC dispute will lead a virus-weakened economy to be awash in an oversupply of crude. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton will institute a mandatory furlough for 3,500 employees in Houston beginning next week amid falling oil prices. The furlough will begin March 23 and will last up to 60 days. The Houston-based company says affected employees will work one week on, followed by one week off. The company says employees will maintain their benefits throughout the period but will not be paid during their off weeks.

TAGS
Halliburton houston
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming