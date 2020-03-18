Halliburton to furlough 3,500 workers at Houston campus
HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton will institute a mandatory furlough for 3,500 employees in Houston beginning next week amid falling oil prices. The furlough will begin March 23 and will last up to 60 days. The Houston-based company says affected employees will work one week on, followed by one week off. The company says employees will maintain their benefits throughout the period but will not be paid during their off weeks.