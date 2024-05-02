KTSA KTSA Logo

Heavy rain leads to flooding and closed roads in southeast Texas

By Associated Press
May 2, 2024 2:19PM CDT
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — Torrential rain caused flooding Thursday in southeastern Texas and officials in one county were asking residents to leave.

A storm system dumped heavy rain in Montgomery County, on the northern edge of Harris County and Houston. Officials in Montgomery County issued a voluntary evacuation order and said roads were closed because of flooding along the San Jacinto River.

The area generally got about 5 to 8 inches (13 to 20 centimeters) of rain within 24 hours, but some spots saw 10 to 12 inches (25-30 centimeters) of rain, said National Weather Service meteorologist Hayley Adams. More rain was expected through Friday morning.

No injuries or deaths had been reported, Adams said.

The weather service warned that flash flooding was expected in Houston, including at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The San Jacinto River Authority closed Lake Conroe in Montgomery County because of high water levels and was releasing water from the dam that created the reservoir. County officials warned that “downstream flooding is imminent” as water is released.

Emergency management officials said the area could see flooding similar to that caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda, which dumped more than 40 inches (102 centimeters) in some locations in 2019.

More about:
Flooding
rain
texas

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Vehicle pushed onto sidewalk during collision runs over, kills woman on the West Side
2

San Antonio Police: Three injured in shooting near downtown, victims in serious condition as search for shooter continues
3

San Antonio Police: Man's throat slashed when he confronts person trying to get into his car
4

Woman killed in Southeast side shooting identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner
5

Woman shot in the back when after going outside to investigate noise on San Antonio's Northwest side, police say