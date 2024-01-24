Heavy rains soak Texas and close schools as downpours continue drenching parts of the US

HOUSTON (AP) — Heavy rains in Texas on Wednesday closed schools and elevated flooding risks around Houston in another round of soaking downpours that have made for a soggy and dangerous week across large portions of the U.S.

A stretch of wet and freezing winter weather has swept away vehicles in San Diego, led to high-water rescues in San Antonio and coated roads with ice in the Midwest. Rain was expected to continue pushing across the Gulf Coast on Thursday and Friday.

The morning downpours in Texas canceled classes in rural counties outside Austin, where some areas had received more than 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain within 48 hours. In Fayette County, the rain closed all local government offices and threatened to bring the Colorado River to minor flood stage.

Flood warnings were also in effect around Houston, snarling morning commutes.

“We have a multiday heavy rain event along the Gulf Coast,” said David Roth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom this week declared a state of emergency for Ventura and San Diego counties, with the latter being hit by heavy rains and high surf that caused flooding. The rain had submerged streets and freeways, halted traffic, buses and trolleys, and caught many people off guard.