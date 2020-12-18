      Weather Alert

Herbert rallies Chargers past Raiders

Associated Press
Dec 18, 2020 @ 4:29am

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A long pass and a quarterback sneak may have ended the Las Vegas Raiders’ playoff bid.

Justin Herbert plunged into the end zone in overtime to give the Chargers a 30-27 victory over the Raiders.

Las Vegas kicked a field goal without about 3 1/2 minutes showing on the clock in OT before Herbert set up the winning score with a 53-yard throw to Jalen Guyton.

Herbert was 22 of 32 for 314 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions to help Los Angeles end a 10-game losing streak against AFC West opponents.

Raiders backup Marcus Mariota (mar-ee-OH’-tah) accounted for 314 yards and two touchdowns after Derek Carr left in the first quarter with a groin injury. Mariota passed for 226 yards and a TD and ran nine times for 88 yards.

The loss leaves the Raiders 7-7 and damages their postseason hopes.

The Chargers are 5-9.

 

TAGS
Las Vegas Raiders Los Angeles Chargers Thursday Night Football
Popular Posts
What Do You Do When You’re Targeted By Terrorists And No One Will Help?
Fight breaks out between two women on San Antonio's South Side. One is cut, the other is arrested
San Antonio Councilwoman calls Culebra Road 'death corridor'
Trio takes pills and cash from a pharmacy in Seguin
San Antonio police chief revising body cam policy, officer-involved shooting video will be released within 60 days