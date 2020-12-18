Herbert rallies Chargers past Raiders
LAS VEGAS (AP) – A long pass and a quarterback sneak may have ended the Las Vegas Raiders’ playoff bid.
Justin Herbert plunged into the end zone in overtime to give the Chargers a 30-27 victory over the Raiders.
Las Vegas kicked a field goal without about 3 1/2 minutes showing on the clock in OT before Herbert set up the winning score with a 53-yard throw to Jalen Guyton.
Herbert was 22 of 32 for 314 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions to help Los Angeles end a 10-game losing streak against AFC West opponents.
Raiders backup Marcus Mariota (mar-ee-OH’-tah) accounted for 314 yards and two touchdowns after Derek Carr left in the first quarter with a groin injury. Mariota passed for 226 yards and a TD and ran nine times for 88 yards.
The loss leaves the Raiders 7-7 and damages their postseason hopes.
The Chargers are 5-9.