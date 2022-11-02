KTSA KTSA Logo

Houston mayor discloses that he had cancer surgery, therapy

By Associated Press
November 2, 2022 3:35PM CDT
Share
Houston mayor discloses that he had cancer surgery, therapy
FILE - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during a news conference Nov, 6, 2021, in Houston. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 that he underwent surgery and six weeks of radiation therapy during the summer for bone cancer in his jaw during the summer. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed Wednesday that he underwent surgery and six weeks of radiation therapy during the summer for bone cancer in his jaw.

Turner made the disclosure during a question-and-answer session after he delivered his annual State of the City address, the Houston Chronicle reported. Turner said he underwent nine hours of surgery on July 30 to remove the osteosarcoma.

“Let me tell you, I have been blessed,” Turner said to applause.

Turner missed a few weeks of City Council meetings while receiving his radiation therapy in August and September. His staff said he was undergoing medical treatment but did not specify what for.

Turner, who has served as Houston’s mayor since 2016 after 27 years in the Texas House of Representatives, suffered a bout of COVID-19 last December.

More about:
houston
Sylvester Turner

Popular Posts

1

Girlfriend meets up with ex, angry San Antonio boyfriend wrecks their car on Interstate 35
2

Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin
3

Three men on the run after shooting on San Antonio's Northeast side
4

Two teens face capital murder charges after east side double shooting
5

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifying woman killed in downtown shooting