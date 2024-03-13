KTSA KTSA Logo

Hunter Biden trial on felony gun charges tentatively set for week of June 3

By CBS News
March 13, 2024 4:48PM CDT
Share
Hunter Biden trial on felony gun charges tentatively set for week of June 3
DELAWARE, UNITED STATES – JULY 26: Hunter Biden, son of United States President Joe Biden, arrives in J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building to appear in court to plead guilty to two federal misdemeanors for not paying taxes on time, and possessing a gun as a drug user, in Delaware, United States on July 26, 2023. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

 

▶ Watch Video: Recapping Hunter Biden’s arraignment on federal gun charges

Hunter Biden’s trial on felony gun charges has tentatively been set for the week of June 3.

President Joe Biden’s son was indicted last September by a federal grand jury on charges related to his purchase of a firearm in October 2018 while he was a drug user, according to court filings. The indictment returned by the grand jury convened in Delaware charged Hunter Biden with three felony counts stemming from his possession of a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver in October 2018, which prosecutors previously said he unlawfully possessed for 11 days.

Prosecutors from special counsel David Weiss’ office said they expect their case to last about four days and Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden’s attorney, said the defense would likely take two days.

Judge Maryellen Noreika told the parties during Wednesday’s telephonic meeting that she was working through numerous motions, including Hunter Biden’s motions to dismiss the case, and she said would issue a ruling when she is finished.

However, Lowell also said he does not expect the case to go to trial because he thinks the judge will rule in Hunter Biden’s favor on his motion to dismiss, based on the diversion and plea agreement that had already been issued.

It is also likely that Hunter Biden will face charges in late June in a separate trial in a tax case in California. He has pleaded not guilty in both cases and sought to have all charges in both cases dismissed.

More about:
Gun Charges
Hunter Biden
June
trial

Popular Posts

1

Man shot and killed at San Antonio apartment complex identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner
2

Three victims identified in deadly house fire on Southeast Side
3

Major crash on San Antonio's South Side creates backups in both lanes of I-37
4

SAPD: Suspect charged with capital murder in Northeast Side shooting
5

New Braunfels college student missing in Corpus Christi