Hunter Biden trial on felony gun charges tentatively set for week of June 3

Hunter Biden’s trial on felony gun charges has tentatively been set for the week of June 3.

President Joe Biden’s son was indicted last September by a federal grand jury on charges related to his purchase of a firearm in October 2018 while he was a drug user, according to court filings. The indictment returned by the grand jury convened in Delaware charged Hunter Biden with three felony counts stemming from his possession of a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver in October 2018, which prosecutors previously said he unlawfully possessed for 11 days.

Prosecutors from special counsel David Weiss’ office said they expect their case to last about four days and Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden’s attorney, said the defense would likely take two days.

Judge Maryellen Noreika told the parties during Wednesday’s telephonic meeting that she was working through numerous motions, including Hunter Biden’s motions to dismiss the case, and she said would issue a ruling when she is finished.

However, Lowell also said he does not expect the case to go to trial because he thinks the judge will rule in Hunter Biden’s favor on his motion to dismiss, based on the diversion and plea agreement that had already been issued.

It is also likely that Hunter Biden will face charges in late June in a separate trial in a tax case in California. He has pleaded not guilty in both cases and sought to have all charges in both cases dismissed.