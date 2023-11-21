Israeli government to meet on deal for Gaza cease-fire, hostage release

The proposed deal will allow for an initial group of 50 hostages held by Hamas to be released in phases during windows of pause, CBS News has confirmed. The proposed deal, brokered by the U.S. and Qatar, will include a limited six-hour pause in fighting for four days, according to sources familiar with the agreement.

The deal will allow for the release of Palestinian prisoners — women and children — held in Israel detention centers, with three Palestinian prisoners released for each hostage held by Hamas, CBS News has confirmed.

If the first phase goes as planned, roughly 20 more hostages will be released by Hamas and the pause in fighting extended.

Children, of whom there are believed to be around 40 among the hostages in Gaza, were to be prioritized in the first wave of captives released by Hamas. The only American child taken by Hamas is a 3-year-old girl.

Sources told CBS News that the deal was expected to see at least 75 hostages, and potentially even more, freed by Hamas in installments.

During this time, aid will also be allowed into Gaza, with a total of 300 trucks carrying aid, a source familiar with the plan told CBS News.

“We are making progress. I don’t think it’s worth saying too much, not at even this moment, but I hope there will be good news soon,” Netanyahu told reservists Tuesday, without providing further details.

The terms of the agreement have still not officially been confirmed by Israel.

“In light of the developments regarding the release of our abductees — the Prime Minister will convene the War Cabinet at 18:00, the Political-Security Cabinet at 19:00 and the Government at 20:00,” Netanyahu’s office said in a social media post Tuesday. The 8 p.m. (local) timing of the last of those meetings, by the full Israeli government, translates to 1 p.m. Eastern.

Israel’s Supreme Court would also need to sign off on any deal involving the release of Palestinian prisoners, but the court can essentially waive its approval and refer the decision back to the government.

Officials with knowledge of the negotiations have said for days that an agreement looked increasingly close.

“We’ve been working on this intensively for weeks, as you all know,” President Biden said Tuesday at the White House. “We’re now very close, very close. We could bring some of these hostages home very soon. But I don’t want to get into the details of things because nothing is done until it’s done. And when we have more to say, we will, but things are looking good at the moment.”

The exact terms of the long-sought hostage release agreement and short-term cease-fire were still coming to light Tuesday ahead of the Israeli government meetings.

A senior Hamas member told CBS News that the agreement was for the group — long designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and Israel — to hand over 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons, or three Hamas prisoners freed for every abducted person released by Hamas. But there is no set cap on the number of prisoners to be released.

A source familiar with the talks told CBS News that those numbers were not limits, and that the potential cease-fire — expected to be around five days initially — could be extended if Hamas continues releasing Israeli hostages. More Palestinian prisoners could also be released, with officials suggesting a ratio of three prisoners to walk three in exchange for every Israeli hostage that comes home.

The source said most of the Palestinian prisoners would be released to live in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, though some did come from Gaza.

Israel has said that Hamas militants took about 240 hostages during their Oct. 7 rampage across southern Israel, in which 1,200 people were killed. Only four hostages have been released by the group so far, and another, an Israeli soldier, was rescued by her fellow troops in Gaza.

This is a developing story and will be updated.