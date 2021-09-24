Pet resort caught fire, city asks fire code to be updated

GEORGETOWN, Texas (AP) – The city of Georgetown is recommending updates to the city’s fire code after a pet boarding facility caught fire, killing all 75 dogs that were inside.
A city official says the recommended updates include requiring smoke alarms and sprinklers systems in kennels and pet boarding facilities, regardless of their size.
The Austin American-Statesman reports the Ponderosa Pet Resort facility not required to have smoke alarms or a sprinkler system because of its square feet. Georgetown Fire Chief John Sullivan said firefighters arrive Saturday to the scene and found “the worst possible scenario,” unable to save any of the dogs.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.