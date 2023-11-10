KTSA KTSA Logo

Police investigate vandalism at US Rep. Monica De La Cruz’s Texas office over Israel-Hamas war

By Associated Press
November 9, 2023 6:21PM CST
Share

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Texas police said Thursday they are investigating messages spray-painted on U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz’s office that condemn the Republican’s support for Israel in the war with Hamas.

De La Cruz is a first-term congresswoman whose district is on the U.S.-Mexico border. Spokesperson Ryan Saylor said the district office was vandalized twice this week with messages that included “Monica murders” and “Israel kills Jews too.”

The majority of both parties have historically stood firmly on the side of Israel, although divisions have emerged in the Democratic Party about the U.S. response to the war. In a statement, De La Cruz said the vandalism would not silence her support for Israel.

The McAllen Police Department said it was made aware of the vandalism on Tuesday and that the investigation is ongoing.

More about:
investigation
Monica De La Cruz
office
twice
vandalism

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Parking lot at The Rim shopping center sealed off after shopper spots grenade, device turned out to be fake
2

Bexar County Sheriff: Teens suspected of killing woman in drive-by shooting arrested
3

Canyon Lake man arrested, drugs and guns seized in bust
4

San Antonio Police: Body found behind Northwest side laundromat, victim dead from gunshot wound
5

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies man found shot to death behind San Antonio laundromat