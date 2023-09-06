Prosecutors in Trump’s Georgia election subversion case estimate a trial would take 4 months

ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors in the Georgia election subversion case involving former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that a trial would likely take four months.

The estimate from special prosecutor Nathan Wade came during a hearing Wednesday before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on attempts by two of those indicted to be tried separately. The hearing was broadcast live on television and on the judge’s YouTube channel, highlighting a marked difference with the other three criminal cases against Trump where cameras have not been allowed in the courtroom during proceedings.

Wade said his estimated trial length did not include jury selection, and he said the state would call more than 150 witnesses.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis last month used the state’s anti-racketeering law to obtain a wide-ranging 41-count indictment and said she wants to try all 19 defendants together. But the legal maneuvering that has already begun in the three weeks since the indictment was returned underscores the logistical complexity inherent in a such a sprawling indictment with so many defendants.

Already some of those charged are seeking to speed up the process, some are trying to separate themselves from the others accused in the alleged conspiracy and some are trying to move the charges against them from a state court to federal court. All of them have pleaded not guilty.

It was not immediately clear when the judge would rule on the severance request.

Lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell have filed demands for a speedy trial, meaning their trials would need to get underway by very early November. Each of them has also filed a request to be tried alone. Several other defendants have also asked to be tried separately or in small groups, and Trump himself has asked to be tried apart from anyone who files a speedy trial demand.