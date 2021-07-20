Republicans picked to sit on panel to probe January 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) – House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has picked five Republicans to sit on the new select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
The appointments signal that Republicans will participate in the investigation that they have staunchly opposed.
McCarthy said yesterday he has picked Indiana Rep. Jim Banks to be the top Republican on the panel. McCarthy also named Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Texas Rep. Troy Nehls for the committee.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi must approve the names before they are final.
The five Republican men picked by McCarthy all backed Trump, whose supporters laid siege to the Capitol building on Jan. 6 and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.
Banks, Jordan and Nehls voted to overturn Biden’s win that day, even after the riot. Davis and Armstrong were among the minority of Republicans who voted to certify Biden’s win.