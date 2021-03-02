Spurs netted by Brooklyn in 124-113 overtime loss
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – James Harden had 30 points, 15 assists and 14 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets overcame a collapse in the final seconds of regulation to beat the Spurs 124-113 in overtime.
The Nets snapped a 17-game losing streak in San Antonio. Kyrie Irving added 27 points and Bruce Brown had 23 for Brooklyn, which bounced back after a loss to Dallas on Saturday ended its eight-game win streak.
Dejounte Murray tied the game at 108 to close regulation after initially losing the ball near the 3-point line while attempting to drive to the paint.