Texas girl, 6, battling cancer sworn in as police officer

FREEPORT, Texas (AP) — A 6-year-old Houston-area girl who’s battling cancer has had her dream come true of being sworn in as a Texas police officer.

Police in Freeport tweeted details of Thursday’s ceremony honoring Abigail Arias (AR’-ee-ahs). Chief Ray Garivey (gar-ee-VAY’) had learned of Abigail’s interest in law enforcement.

The chief administered the oath to the girl, who wore a custom-made police uniform, and then gave her a big hug. Abigail stood on a stepladder as she raised her right hand to join the police department in Freeport, a city of about 12,000 located 50 miles (80.46 kilometers) south of Houston.

Uniformed officers from a number of agencies were on hand to officially welcome Abigail as a member of Texas law enforcement.