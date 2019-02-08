Texas girl, 6, battling cancer sworn in as police officer
By Associated Press
|
Feb 8, 2019

FREEPORT, Texas (AP) — A 6-year-old Houston-area girl who’s battling cancer has had her dream come true of being sworn in as a Texas police officer.
Police in Freeport tweeted details of Thursday’s ceremony honoring Abigail Arias (AR’-ee-ahs). Chief Ray Garivey (gar-ee-VAY’) had learned of Abigail’s interest in law enforcement.
The chief administered the oath to the girl, who wore a custom-made police uniform, and then gave her a big hug. Abigail stood on a stepladder as she raised her right hand to join the police department in Freeport, a city of about 12,000 located 50 miles (80.46 kilometers) south of Houston.
Uniformed officers from a number of agencies were on hand to officially welcome Abigail as a member of Texas law enforcement.

