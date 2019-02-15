Texas jury awards woman $37 million over Honda seat belts

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas jury has awarded more than $37 million to a woman who sued Honda after being paralyzed in a 2015 car crash.

Sarah Milburn brought a case against the automaker over its seat belt design after her Uber driver ran a red light and the Honda was struck by a pickup truck in Dallas.

Milburn’s lawyer argued that the seat belts in the Honda Odyssey were poorly designed and contributed to her injuries. The crash broke the 27-year-old’s spine, leaving her a quadriplegic.

The belts in the minivan’s third row, where Milburn was seated, had a two-part system that the lawyer contended was unfamiliar and difficult to use for many people.

The Dallas Morning News reports court documents filed Wednesday also indicate the jury didn’t think seat belt regulations do enough to protect riders.