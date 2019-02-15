Texas jury awards woman $37 million over Honda seat belts
By Associated Press
|
Feb 15, 2019 @ 1:46 PM
CHIBA, JAPAN - JANUARY 15: Honda Motor Co., Ltd. logo is shown on display at the 2016 Tokyo Auto Salon car show on January 15, 2016 in Chiba, Japan. TOKYO AUTO SALON 2016 is held from January 15 to 17, 2016. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images)

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas jury has awarded more than $37 million to a woman who sued Honda after being paralyzed in a 2015 car crash.
Sarah Milburn brought a case against the automaker over its seat belt design after her Uber driver ran a red light and the Honda was struck by a pickup truck in Dallas.
Milburn’s lawyer argued that the seat belts in the Honda Odyssey were poorly designed and contributed to her injuries. The crash broke the 27-year-old’s spine, leaving her a quadriplegic.
The belts in the minivan’s third row, where Milburn was seated, had a two-part system that the lawyer contended was unfamiliar and difficult to use for many people.
The Dallas Morning News reports court documents filed Wednesday also indicate the jury didn’t think seat belt regulations do enough to protect riders.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

ICE halts force-feeding of immigrant detainees in Texas Woman rescued after getting stuck in Houston home’s air vent How the government abused eminent domain the last time it built a border fence in Texas Worker hurt in 2018 Texas hospital blast sues gas utility Fort Worth jury convicts girl, 14, in friend’s fatal stabbing Texas’ school finance system is unpopular and complex. Here’s how it works.
Comments