Texas Rangers win first World Series title in franchise history

(PHOENIX) — The Texas Rangers won their first World Series title in the franchise’s 63-season history.

The Rangers closed out the season with a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 on Wednesday.

The Rangers joined the American League as the expansion Washington Senators in 1961 — before moving to Arlington and rebranding in 1972.

Having appeared in two World Series prior to this season, the Rangers lost to the San Francisco Giants in 2010 and to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011.

Shortstop Corey Seager was named the World Series MVP for the second time in his career. Seager secured his first World Series MVP award with the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2020 World Series.

Seager scored the first run of the game at the top of the seventh, ending Diamondback pitcher Zac Gallen’s six-inning no-hitter.

Seager joins the rankings of Reggie Jackson after becoming only the second player to win World Series MVP awards on two different teams.

Just before the 2022 season, Seager signed a 10-year, $325 million deal with Texas.

There are five remaining teams in Major League Baseball who have yet to clinch a World Series title: San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays, Colorado Rockies and the Milwaukee Brewers.

