      Weather Alert

Texas Republicans need new voters in 2020

Associated Press
Feb 14, 2020 @ 6:21am

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (AP) — Big Republican donors in Texas are spending millions of dollars in 2020 looking for new votes.

It’s a twist for the GOP after decades of relying on a mostly aging and white base to carry to deliver big victories in Texas.

But the state’s sprawling metropolitan suburbs that have started turning purple have put Democrats in reach of flipping a handful of congressional districts.

It has also given them an outside chance at winning a majority in the Texas House.

One political super PAC, called Engage Texas, has raised $12 million, almost exclusively from major GOP donors.

TAGS
Texas Republican voters
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming