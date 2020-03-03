      Weather Alert

Texas voters casting big say over 2020 race on Super Tuesday

Associated Press
Mar 3, 2020 @ 5:31pm
By PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ fast-changing politics are being put to the test on Super Tuesday. The giant red state where Democrats are within reach of seizing power for the first time in 20 years went to the polls to cast a big say over who President Donald Trump will face in November. Long lines at polling sites encouraged Democrats who are counting on record-shattering turnout this fall to finally win again in Texas. Democrats need only nine seats this fall to flip the Texas House, a goal that is paramount for the party in 2020,

