These House Republicans, some from Texas, voted against Jim Jordan’s speaker bid

It was no surprise that Jordan is winning no votes from Democrats, who are supporting Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. So far, as the vote continues, the number already exceeds the four that Jordan could afford to lose, guaranteeing another round of voting if those who oppose Jordan do not change their minds.

Here are the Republicans who voted against Jordan on the first vote, so far:

Rep. Don Bacon, of Nebraska, was the first to cast a vote for ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. “I just I can’t abide by the fact that a small group violated the rules to get what they wanted,” he said Monday night. “Now I’m supposed to play by the rules. So, I think we got to have consequences and you got to stand up to this.” Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, of Oregon, voted for McCarthy. Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, of New York, voted for former Rep. Lee Zeldin. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, of Florida, voted for Rep. Steve Scalise. He had already told CBS News’ Nikole Killion “I’m a no” on Jordan. Rep. Jake Ellzey, of Texas, voted for Rep. Mike Garcia, Republican of California. Rep. Andrew Garbarino, of New York, was the second to vote for Zeldin. Rep. Carlos Giménez, of Florida, voted for McCarthy. After the GOP conference met Monday night, he was asked if his mind had been changed in the meeting. “No,” he replied. Rep. Tony Gonzales, of Texas, voted for Scalise. Rep. Kay Granger, of Texas, voted for Scalise. Rep. Mike Kelly, of Pennsylvania, voted for Scalise. Rep. Jennifer Kiggans, of Virginia, voted for McCarthy. Rep. Nick LaLota, of New York, voted for Zeldin Rep. Michael Lawler, of New York, voted for McCarthy. Rep. John Rutherford, of Florida, voted for Scalise. Rep. Michael Simpson, of Idaho, voted for Scalise.

Rep. Gus Bilirakis, of Florida was absent from the vote.

