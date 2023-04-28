KTSA KTSA Logo

U.S. evacuates American civilians from Sudan

By CBS News
April 28, 2023 5:05PM CDT
More than 15 buses carrying around 400 U.S. citizens departed Khartoum on Friday as part of an organized effort to evacuate Americans from Sudan. 

The convoy is expected to arrive in Port Sudan — a 500-mile journey from Khartoum — on Saturday morning.

After the civilians arrive in Port Sudan, U.S. government officials will facilitate the evacuees’ onward travel by boat to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It’s the first organized effort by the U.S. to evacuate its civilians from the country amid clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

This is a breaking news report and will be updated. 

