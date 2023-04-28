U.S. evacuates American civilians from Sudan

The convoy is expected to arrive in Port Sudan — a 500-mile journey from Khartoum — on Saturday morning.

After the civilians arrive in Port Sudan, U.S. government officials will facilitate the evacuees’ onward travel by boat to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It’s the first organized effort by the U.S. to evacuate its civilians from the country amid clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

This is a breaking news report and will be updated.