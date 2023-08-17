KTSA KTSA Logo

U.S. jobless claims applications fall as labor market continues to show resiliency

By Associated Press
August 17, 2023 7:41AM CDT
Share

The U.S. labor market continues to flex its muscle as applications for jobless claims fell again last week and remain at healthy levels in the face of high interest rates and inflation.

Applications for unemployment benefits dropped by 11,000 to 239,000 for the week ending August 12, down from 250,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The four-week moving average of claims, which softens some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 2,750 to 234,250.

Jobless claim applications are seen as a proxy for the number of layoffs in a given week.

Overall, 1.72 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended August 5, about 32,000 more than the previous week.

——

More about:
jobless claims

Popular Posts

1

Body found on floating border barrier between Texas and Mexico
2

New Braunfels woman files million dollar lawsuit after witnessing suicide at San Antonio International Airport
3

TxDOT: Highway closure will impact San Antonio drivers this weekend
4

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman who crashed, died while trying to avoid being pulled over by police
5

San Antonio Police: Pedestrian hit, killed on Northeast side