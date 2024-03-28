UN top court orders Israel to open more land crossings into Gaza

This picture taken on March 28, 2024 from Israel’s southern border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing on the Palestinian side amid the ongoing battles between Israeli forces and Hamas militants. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The top United Nations court on Thursday ordered Israel to take measures including opening more land crossings to allow food, water, fuel and other supplies into Gaza to tackle crippling shortages in the war-ravaged enclave.

The International Court of Justice issued two new so-called provisional measures in a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of acts of genocide in its military campaign launched after the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas. Israel stringently denies it is committing genocide and says its military campaign is self defense.

Thursday’s order came after South Africa sought more provisional measures, including a ceasefire, citing starvation in Gaza. Israel urged the court not to issue new orders.