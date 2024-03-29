KTSA KTSA Logo

United Airlines Boeing 777 diverted to Denver due to engine issue

By CBS News
March 29, 2024 6:41AM CDT
A United aircraft is landing at Barcelona Airport in Barcelona, Spain, on March 25, 2024. (Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

 

A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Paris was diverted to Denver Thursday evening due to an engine issue, the carrier said.

United Flight 990 — a Boeing 777-200 — headed to Denver International Airport after the crew reported an issue with one engine. It landed safely, United said. Emergency services were standing by but weren’t needed.

The flight’s track showed it heading north over the Canadian border when it turned south and headed to Denver.

Customers left the plane normally, United said, adding that it was “working with our customers to provide them with flight options on Friday.”

There were 273 passengers and a dozen crew members on board.

