US soldier is killed in Afghanistan

Associated Press
Dec 23, 2019 @ 9:00am
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The U.S. military says an American service member has been killed in action in Afghanistan.

The statement didn’t provide further details, identify the soldier or say where in Afghanistan the service member was killed. However, the Taliban said they were behind a roadside bombing in northern Kunduz province that killed the American soldier.

Last month, two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan when their helicopter crashed in eastern Logar province.

The Taliban also claimed responsibility for that crash, a claim the U.S military dismissed as false. Monday’s death brings the number of U.S. soldiers’deaths in Afghanistan this year to 20.

There have also been three non-combat deaths this year.

