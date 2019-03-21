$625M jackpot at stake in upcoming Powerball drawing
By Associated Press
|
Mar 21, 2019 @ 9:21 AM
Lottery Fever

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery officials say the Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $625 million.

The jackpot on Saturday would be the seventh-largest in U.S. history, with an estimated lump sum payout of $380.6 million before taxes.

The odds of winning are extremely long, at 1 in 292.2 million, but they do get beaten.

The buyers of three tickets shared the country’s largest jackpot — a $1.586 billion Powerball prize drawn on Jan. 13, 2016.

Meanwhile, a South Carolina purchaser won a $1.54 billion Mega Millions jackpot — the nation’s second-largest lottery prize ever.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Poll: More Americans want immigration to stay the same LA-area pursuit suspect breakdances before surrendering 2020 Democrats’ new litmus test: Abolish Electoral College Centrist or moderate? Beto O’Rourke drives in both lanes O’Rourke seeks end of voter ID laws that he calls ‘racist’ O’Rourke’s early fundraising had fewer donors than Sanders
Comments