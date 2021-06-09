      Weather Alert

AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general

Associated Press
Jun 9, 2021 @ 5:51pm
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight line for Vice President Mike Pence to arrive in Dallas. The Texas bar association has opened an investigation into whether Paxton's failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election amounted to professional misconduct. After Paxton, a Republican, petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court in December to block Joe Biden's victory, a Democratic Party activist filed a complaint with the bar association calling the case frivolous. The bar initially declined to investigate, but a tribunal overturned that decision late last month. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

By JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press
DALLAS (AP) — The Texas bar association has opened an investigation into whether Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election amounted to professional misconduct. After Paxton, a Republican, petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court in December to block Joe Biden’s victory, a Democratic Party activist filed a complaint with the bar association calling the case frivolous. The bar initially declined to investigate, but a tribunal overturned that decision late last month. The investigation is another liability for Paxton, who is facing a years-old criminal case, a newer, separate FBI investigation, and a Republican primary opponent who is seeking to make electoral hay.

 

