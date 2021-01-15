Bets on, bets off: Online gambling site already taking wagers on ‘Cobra Kai’ season 4
(LOS ANGELES) — After fans binged the recently-dropped third season of the Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai, its cliffhanger ending left them aching for more — so much so that the online sportsbook My Bookie is taking wagers on what will happen in the show’s forthcoming fourth season.
In the cliffhanger, former enemies Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, played respectively by Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, team up to take on Martin Kove’s Sensei John Kreese, and whupped him handily enough that he called an old Army buddy for back-up. It’s not stated in the show, but Karate Kid fans are already predicting the return of actor and martial artist Thomas Ian Griffith’s Terry Silver, one of the baddies in Karate Kid Part III.
It’s so likely Silver will return that My Bookie makes it a -500 bet — meaning if you bet $500 that he shows up, you’ll make just $100. On the other hand, betting $100 against Terry’s return would net you $200, because it’s considered unlikely he won’t join the fight.
Want to score on a long shot? Fans can also bet whether or not Oscar-winner Hillary Swank, who starred in 1994’s The Next Karate Kid, will return to the Karate Kid universe. A hundred-dollar bet would net you $550, according to My Bookie’s odds.
Another long-shot return is Jaden Smith, the star of the panned 2010 reboot of The Karate Kid. That’s considered so unlikely that a $100 bet would win you $900. Betting $100 that his character Dre Parker wins the All Valley Karate Championship will score you $2,000.
You can even bet on how many times people say the series’ iconic line, “Sweep the leg.”
Here are some other wagering possibilities for the fourth season of Cobra Kai and their corresponding money line bets, according to MyBookie:
Who wins the All Valley Karate Championship?
(Winner must be announced in season 4)
Miguel Diaz: +110
Robby Keene: +150
Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz: +300
Samantha LaRusso: +400
Kyler: +600
Tory Nichols: +650
Demetr: +800
Mitch: +1500
Dre Parker: +2000
Anthony LaRusso: +2200
All other fighters: +500
All Valley Karate Championship — Match Winner
(Fight must take place at tournament)
Samantha LaRusso: -140
Tory Nichols: +110
Does Terry Silver make an appearance in Season 4?
Yes: -500
No: +200
Does Mike Barnes make an appearance in Season 4?
Yes: -230
No: +160
Does Hillary Swank make an appearance in Season 4?
Yes: +550
No: -2000
Does Jaden Smith make an appearance in Season 4?
Yes: +900
No: -3000
Does Hawk return to Cobra Kai?
Yes: -140
No: +110
Total times “sweep the leg” will be mentioned in Season 4
Over 3.5 times: -130
Under 3.5 times: +100
By Stephen Iervolino
