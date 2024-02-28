Cereal, Not Bugs, For Dinner

FILE – This is a display of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pa, on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Kellogg’s announced Tuesday, June 21, 2022 that it is splitting into three companies: a cereal maker, a snack maker and a plant-based food company. Kellogg’s, whose brands include Eggo waffles, Rice Krispies cereal and MorningStar Farms vegetarian products, said the proposed spinoffs of the yet to be named cereal and plant-based companies are expected to be completed by the end of 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

You can have my Post Grape Nuts cereal when you pry my dead cold fingers off the spoon.

Yesterday, we got into the red-hot controversy–ahem–of eating cereal for dinner. It was a result of the CEO of breakfast-food giant Kellogg opining that cereal-for-dinner could be an inflation-buster for the American family.

Cereal will never take the place of more-hearty fare, but, yes, cold or hot cereal is a delightful for dinner, agreed almost everyone.

Well, now my Grape Nuts or your oatmeal looks even better than ever.

Last night, FOX host Laura Ingraham hosted two cattle ranchers who called out the crisis of low beef production in America, and like so many things that are “low”, this, too, is chosen, managed “scarcity”.

According to USDA, there were 87.2M head of cattle in the US as of January 1st. For reference, that’s two percent lower than 2023, and the lowest inventory since 1951 (for cattle) and 1948 (for calves). Harry Truman was our president. Our population was about 158M souls.

Today, we’re at about 336M.

Uh-oh.

Laura’s guests had a lot to say—about US foreign aid to overseas farmers, rising foreclosures, the spike in diesel prices and the near-extinction of black-owned farms.

Then this: the biggest meat packers in America are now heavily investing in bugs. For protein. For us.

Soon, the food giants think, you won’t be trying to keep bugs OUT of your kitchen, you’ll be STORING them there.

When I was a kid, people alternately warned or mourned that we would never be able to produce enough meat, milk and crops to feed the world.

Now that we can, we are choosing not to. Or to be precise, someone is choosing it for us.

A bowl of Grape Nuts is sounding better and better all the time.