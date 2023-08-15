‘Culturally Responsive’ FEMA to Maui?
August 15, 2023 2:42PM CDT
Source: YouTube
When I hear Joe Biden promise every Lahaina family $700 and then think about what we’re sending Ukraine, hoo-boy…
And what, pray tell, does “culturally responsive” aid look like—and my God, why haven’t we been providing it everywhere? Imagine realizing all that Judeo-Christian, white privileged food and water we’ve been dropping on the heads of global disaster victims until this administration came alone??
