KTSA KTSA Logo

‘Culturally Responsive’ FEMA to Maui?

By Jack Riccardi
August 15, 2023 2:42PM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

When I hear Joe Biden promise every Lahaina family $700 and then think about what we’re sending Ukraine, hoo-boy…

And what, pray tell, does “culturally responsive” aid look like—and my God, why haven’t we been providing it everywhere? Imagine realizing all that Judeo-Christian, white privileged food and water we’ve been dropping on the heads of global disaster victims until this administration came alone??

More about:
550 KTSA
Hawaii
jack riccardi
Just A Minute
Lahaina
Maui
San Antonio
wildfire

Popular Posts

1

Body found on floating border barrier between Texas and Mexico
2

New Braunfels woman files million dollar lawsuit after witnessing suicide at San Antonio International Airport
3

Baby abandoned outside church, police search for those who left him
4

TxDOT: Highway closure will impact San Antonio drivers this weekend
5

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman who crashed, died while trying to avoid being pulled over by police