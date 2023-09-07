News
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
International News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Weekend Programming
Bob Webster
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
Texas News Radio
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Ways to Listen
Watch KTSA
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
KTSA
Listen
Jack Riccardi
4:00pm - 7:00pm
News
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
International News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Weekend Programming
Bob Webster
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
Texas News Radio
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Ways to Listen
Watch KTSA
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
/
Jack Riccardi
Electric Cars and Dog Food
By
Jack Riccardi
Recent articles by Jack Riccardi
Video: “Kids Meet Someone Who’s Had An Abortion”
Yes, I DID Get A Flu Shot…and the flu
The Prez, the Speaker, the speech, the plane, and you and me
Leading Off 2019 With Some Tips On Good Reading
Is There an Inferiority Complex in American Catholicism?
View More
September 7, 2023 3:10PM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube
More about:
550 KTSA
Electric Cars
jack riccardi
Just A Minute
San Antonio
Popular Posts
1
SAPD officers stable, Chief McManus sounds off on shootings
2
Bill Gates, Please Grab Some Pine
3
San Antonio Police: Man with gunshot wound to the head found in car at Northwest side apartment complex
4
Man critically hurt dies at hospital with gunshot wound
5
New Braunfels man facing murder charge after fatal shooting in Seguin
You Might Also Like
San Antonio News
San Antonio Police: Man with gunshot wound to the head found in car at Northwest side apartment complex
San Antonio News
New Braunfels man facing murder charge after fatal shooting in Seguin
Jack Riccardi
Bill Gates, Please Grab Some Pine