KTSA KTSA Logo

Elon Musk hopes to have Twitter CEO toward the end of year

By Associated Press
February 14, 2023 11:26PM CST
Share
Elon Musk hopes to have Twitter CEO toward the end of year

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Billionaire Elon Musk said Wednesday that he anticipates finding a CEO for Twitter “probably toward the end of this year.”

Speaking via a video call to the World Government Summit in Dubai, Musk said making sure the platform can function remained the most important thing for him.

“I think I need to stabilize the organization and make sure it’s in a financial healthy place,” Musk said when asked about when he’d name a CEO. “I’m guessing probably toward the end of this year.”

Musk, 51, made his wealth initially on the finance website PayPal, then created the spacecraft company SpaceX and the electric car company Tesla. In recent months, however, more attention has been focused on the chaos surrounding his $44 billion purchase of the microblogging site Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military’s use of Musk’s satellite internet service Starlink as it defends itself against Russia’s ongoing invasion has put Musk off and on at the center of the war.

Forbes estimates Musk’s wealth at just under $200 billion. The Forbes analysis ranks Musk as the second-wealthiest person on Earth, just behind French luxury brand magnate Bernard Arnault.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

More about:
Elon Musk
Twitter

Popular Posts

1

Deputies arrest teen involved in shooting that forced lockdown of San Antonio High School
2

National Weather Service: Locally Heavy Rainfall and Strong to Severe Storms Tuesday into early Wednesday
3

Zavala County Deputies arrest woman for human smuggling after 13 illegal migrants are found in a pickup
4

Lotto Texas Jackpot is now largest on continent, 2nd largest in the world
5

San Antonio Police searching for man who robbed South side convenience store