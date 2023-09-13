Escaped killer captured after 2-week manhunt, police say

KENNETT SQUARE, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 10: A photograph of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante taken on the night of September 9 from a door camera is displayed during a press conference with Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police on developments in the manhunt at Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company on September 10, 2023 in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison on August 31 and remains at large as the 11 day manhunt continues. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
The two-week search for a convicted murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison ended Wednesday after Danelo Cavalcante was captured, police said. The Pennsylvania State Police said they would hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. ET announcing details of the capture.
Authorities said Tuesday Cavalcante stole a rifle from a Chester County garage and evaded shots fired by the homeowner as he fled the scene. Cavalcante, who was convicted of first-degree murder in 2021, escaped from Chester County Prison in West Chester at around 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 31.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
