Escaped killer captured after 2-week manhunt, police say

KENNETT SQUARE, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 10: A photograph of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante taken on the night of September 9 from a door camera is displayed during a press conference with Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police on developments in the manhunt at Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company on September 10, 2023 in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison on August 31 and remains at large as the 11 day manhunt continues. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)