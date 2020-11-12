      Weather Alert

For the first time, the Gotham Awards’ Best Picture category features all female nominees

ABC News
Nov 12, 2020 @ 12:00pm
IFP Gotham Awards

(NEW YORK) — While the Academy Awards has gotten high-profile static for shunning female filmmakers, nobody is going to say that about the Independent Film Project’s Gotham Awards. This year, every nominated filmmaker in the Best Feature category is a woman.

Kitty Green got the nod for her movie The Assistant; Kelly Reichardt was nominated for First Cow; Eliza Hittman got the nod for her film Never Rarely Sometimes Always; Erika James was recognized for her indie, Relic; and Chloe Zhao, who is directing Marvel Studios’ upcoming The Eternals, was nominated for Nomadland.

Other nominees of note include a posthumous Best Actor nom for Chadwick Boseman for his work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — a recognition most insiders agree will be repeated as award season ramps up.

Here are the nominees in the other major categories:

Best Actor
Chadwick Boseman — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 
Riz Ahmed — Sound of Metal
Jude Law — The Nest
John Magaro — First Cow 
Jesse Plemons — I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Best Actress
Nicole Beharie — Miss Juneteenth 
Jessie Buckley — I’m Thinking of Ending Things 
Yuh-Jung Youn — Minari
Carrie Coon — The Nest 
Frances McDormand — Nomadland

Breakthrough Actor
Jasmine Batchelor — The Surrogate 
Kingsley Ben-Adir — One Night in Miami… 
Sidney Flanigan — Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Orion Lee — First Cow 
Kelly O’Sullivan — Saint Frances

Best Screenplay
Bad Education — Mike Makowsky
First Cow — Jon Raymond, Kelly Reichardt
The Forty-Year-Old Version — Radha Blank
Fourteen — Dan Sallitt
The Vast of Night” — James Montague, Craig Sanger

The IFP Gotham Awards will be held Monday, January 11, 2021 in New York City.

By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Attorneys claim Schertz police "violently arrested" teen after traffic violation
Texas students disciplined for wearing Confederate clothing at school
Black Lives Matter activist running for San Antonio City Council
Silver Alert in effect for missing Von Ormy woman
San Antonio Police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit and run