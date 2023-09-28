GOP Should Divorce Fox News

Source: YouTube

The second debate better be the last.

The night started out with a question about striking auto workers, which made no sense as a leading question.

It ended with the candidates, led by Ron DeSantis, going on strike, refusing to participate in Dana Perino’s weird party trick.

I’m so old I remember when watching stuff like this was proof of civic responsibility.

Last night, you could have done anything, really, and been spending your time more wisely, than me, sitting there with a legal pad in one hand, and what I wished was a double bourbon in the other (no such luck).