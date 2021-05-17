Hall of Fame Broadcaster Marv Albert retiring
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
(NEW YORK) — Longtime broadcaster Marv Albert is calling it quits after lending his voice across the NBA, NHL, MLB, College Basketball, and more for almost 60 years. According to a WarnerMedia press release, the final chapter of his career will come following this year’s NBA Eastern Conference Finals on TNT. Albert has spent the last 22 years at Turner Sports, the subsidiary company of Warner Media
Albert was once a New York Knicks ball boy, before he began broadcasting New York Rangers games on the radio in 1965, taking over for famed radio broadcaster Marty Glickman according to the press release. He stayed in that role for 30 years and called eight Stanley Cup Finals. By 1967, he was also the radio voice of Knicks games as well, before moving to Madison Square Garden Network in 1986 to call them on TV.
Albert became the primary play-by-play voice for the NBA on NBC in 1990, a play-by-play announcer for the NFL on CBS from 2011-2014 and calling Monday Night Football for Westwood One from 2002-2009.
He’s one of the most decorated broadcasters in history. Among his list of accomplishments are being named New York Sportscaster of the year 20 times, nominated for 9 Sports Emmy Awards, winning 4 CableACE awards, and being inducted into the 2015 Broadcasting Hall of Fame.
Albert will turn 80 soon and his iconic “Yes” call, which he first uttered in during a Knicks 1968 playoff run, will go with him. His son Kenny Albert, also currently handles play-by-play duties across several sports, including the Rangers on radio.
