Israel Is The New Iowa?

Not sure how this helps Israelis, but suddenly trips to Israel have taken the place of the Iowa State Fair for presidential contenders.

Gavin Newsom, your flight is boarding.

Reports have Chris Christie and Tim Scott booking tickets, too.

Beyond the logistics and diversion of resources, the security bubble required probably doesn’t expose you to much “situational awareness”. At some point, yes, go, meet with leaders, talk with real people, but right now, it just looks like copying what the cool kids are doing.

Theory: what might appear more “presidential” would be to NOT do war-selfies.

Just sayin’