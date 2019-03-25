Michael Avenatti charged with extortion and wire, bank fraud

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 27: Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents adult film actress Stormy Daniels, speaks to reporters during a break in a motions hearing on July 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing President Donald Trump and his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, claiming that she was defamed and campaign finance law was violated by brokering a non-disclosure pact just before the 2016 presidential election. Avenatti maintains that the agreement is invalid because Trump did not sign it. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. prosecutors have charged Trump critic and attorney Michael Avenatti with extortion and bank and wire fraud.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney in Los Angeles said Avenatti was arrested Monday in New York.

Spokesman Ciaran McEvoy says the lawyer best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump faces federal charges in New York and California.

In New York, he was accused of threatening to use his ability to get publicity to harm Nike. Prosecutors say he demanded that the apparel company give him $10 million.

Prosecutors in California planned to release more details at a news conference later Monday.

Avenatti represented Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in a lawsuit to break a confidentiality agreement to speak about her alleged affair with Trump.