Photos show recovered Titan sub debris after “catastrophic implosion”

Pieces of debris from the sub that officials say

The emergence of images of the Titan come about a week after the U.S. Coast Guard announced an underwater robot had discovered debris from the sub about 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic at the bottom of the Atlantic. The Coast Guard said the debris was “consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel.”

Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, his 19-year-old son Suleman, billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding, French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush were on the sub and died in the disaster.

The debris arrived in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Wednesday morning, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.