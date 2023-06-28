KTSA KTSA Logo

Photos show recovered Titan sub debris after “catastrophic implosion”

By CBS News
June 28, 2023 11:37AM CDT
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian coast guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, June 28, 2023. Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP
Pieces of debris from the sub that officials say imploded while carrying five people to the wreckage of the Titanic last week have arrived back on land. Photos from the Canadian Press show crews unloading large pieces of the Titan submersible in Newfoundland.

The emergence of images of the Titan come about a week after the U.S. Coast Guard announced an underwater robot had discovered debris from the sub about 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic at the bottom of the Atlantic. The Coast Guard said the debris was “consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel.”

Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, his 19-year-old son Suleman, billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding, French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush were on the sub and died in the disaster.

The debris arrived in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Wednesday morning, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian coast guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, June 28, 2023.
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian coast guard pier in St. John’s, Newfoundland, June 28, 2023. Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP
