San Antonio Police: Northside homeowner shoots two men stealing roofing materials from his front yard

By Don Morgan
April 25, 2024 7:33AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A couple of suspected crooks have been shot by a homeowner who caught them trying to steal roofing materials.

San Antonio police say they got a call from the 400 block of General Krueger Boulevard at around 5 a.m. Thursday.

The homeowner tells officers he heard his security cameras go off. He says he saw the two men trying to setal roofing materials from the front of his home.

He called for help, then went outside to confront the men.

At some point the homeowner pulled his gun and shot the men. They were both brought to a hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.

Police haven’t said whether or not any charges have been filed because they are still investigating.

No names have been released.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide update as they become available.

