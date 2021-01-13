      Weather Alert

Spurs wrap up 5 game road trip with a win in Oklahoma City

Associated Press
Jan 13, 2021 @ 4:16am

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Lonnie Walker IV scored 24 points and San Antonio beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-102, allowing the Spurs to finish a five-game trip with four wins.

Keldon Johnson added 18 points for the Spurs, who won their 2,200th game since joining the NBA in 1976.

The Spurs committed a season-low four turnovers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 20 points while Hamidou Diallo scored 16.

The Thunder are 0-4 this season at Chesapeake Energy Arena but 5-1 on the road. Oklahoma City’s next three games are at home.

