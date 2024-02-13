Super Bowl LVIII was most-watched program in TV history, NFL says

BALTIMORE — Super Bowl LVIII, which aired on CBS Sunday, was the most watched program in television history, the NFL says

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime — only the second Super Bowl ever to go into overtime.

According to the NFL, CBS Sports coverage brought in a total audience of 123.4 million average views across all platforms including the CBS Television Network, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision, CBS Sports and NFL digital properties, including NFL+.

The record-setting viewership topped the previous record of 115.1 million viewers drawn by last year’s title game.

Super Bowl LVIII was also the most streamed Super Bowl in history, CBS Sports reported.

The halftime performance featured iconic R&B artist Usher along with special guests Alicia Keys, Ludacris, and more.

Viewers also saw pop superstar Taylor Swift again. She’s dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and was spotted at numerous Chiefs games this season.

Swift’s attendance increased viewership and ticket sales, CBS News Philadelphia reported.