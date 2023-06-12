Texas inmate escapes jail by climbing fence, captured 250 miles away

A 22-year-old Texas inmate climbed over a fence and was on the lam for several hours over the weekend before he was captured, officials said . Trent Thompson was apprehended about 250 miles away from the state jail where he was serving a lengthy sentence.

Before his escape, Thompson was last seen at around 11:14 Saturday night at the Formby State Jail in Plainview, Texas, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said in a statement on social media.

Authorities believe Thompson climbed over a fence and stole a vehicle, Amanda Hernandez, a spokeswoman for the department, told the Associated Press.

Officials released photos of Thompson and urged people to not approach him if they spotted him. Thompson was captured in Coleman, Texas, about 250 miles southeast of Plainview, at around 11:15 Sunday morning, the Department of Criminal Justice said.

Thompson will face felony escape charges, according to the department.

He had already been serving a lengthy sentence for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault on a public servant, with a parole eligibility date in 2037 and a projected release date in 2052, according to online inmate records.