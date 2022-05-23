      Weather Alert

Texas race tests abortion’s resonance with Democratic voters

Associated Press
May 23, 2022 @ 4:28am

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – One of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress is in the toughest reelection battle of his career in South Texas.

Rep. Henry Cuellar is trying to win the nomination for a 10th term in a primary runoff Tuesday against challenger Jessica Cisneros.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders are standing by Cuellar despite his staunch anti-abortion views.

Cisneros is an immigration attorney who supports abortion rights.

The runoff is a test of how much abortion rights will energize voters in the midterm elections.

A leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion last month showed that the court may overturn abortion rights this summer.

Abortion Henry Cuellar Jessica Cisneros pro-life Democrats
