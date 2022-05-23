Texas race tests abortion’s resonance with Democratic voters

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – One of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress is in the toughest reelection battle of his career in South Texas.
Rep. Henry Cuellar is trying to win the nomination for a 10th term in a primary runoff Tuesday against challenger Jessica Cisneros.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders are standing by Cuellar despite his staunch anti-abortion views.
Cisneros is an immigration attorney who supports abortion rights.
The runoff is a test of how much abortion rights will energize voters in the midterm elections.
A leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion last month showed that the court may overturn abortion rights this summer.