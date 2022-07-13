      Weather Alert

Texas Tech plans $200M football stadium, facilities project

Associated Press
Jul 13, 2022 @ 4:31am
Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech is planning a $200 million project consisting of new four-story building in the south end zone that will include locker rooms, offices for coaches and a field-level club area that the Red Raiders will go through before football games.

That building will enclose the south end of Jones AT&T Stadium.

It will connect by a skybridge to the school’s sports performance center and already-planned two-story football center that will replace a current training facility.

Texas Tech regents could approve the plans when they meet next month. Groundbreaking is anticipated after the 2022 season, with completion before the 2024 season.

 

