Lars brings on Jodi Wilke, spokesperson for Save Our Sequim to discuss the plan for a large regional drug treatment facility targeting the small town of Sequim, WA as the location for the facility. Wilke explains how around 92% of the community is against the decision to push the plan through. Sequim does not have an opioid problem and is viewed as non-optimal for the construction of the facility. Listen below for more.
The post The small city of Sequim, WA is being targeted for a large unnecessary regional drug treatment facility. appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.